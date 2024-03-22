Minority threatens to impeach President Akufo-Addo

The Minority in Parliament has made known it’s intention to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This comes after the Secretary to the President in a letter dated March 18, 2024 asked the clerk of Parliament to desist from transmitting the anti-LGBTQ bill to the Jubilee House for accent by the President.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson who disclosed this on March 21, 2024, described the directive from the presidency as undemocratic and unacceptable.

He stressed that the minority, who are primarily members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was committed to protecting Ghana’s 1992 constitution and would not countenance any usurpations.

“We stand with the Speaker of Parliament in this. Let the President of Ghana and his government be aware that where this country is going is strange under his watch and the NDC Minority will not countenance it,” he said.

“But I want to end that it is obvious that His Excellency the President has breached the constitution and we will advise ourselves. In the coming days, don’t be surprised that we will begin impeachment proceedings against the President,” Dr Cassiel Ato Forson added.

Also, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, in an earlier post on social media, had cautioned President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to refrain from taking actions that would downplay the democratic practices of Ghana.

He asserted that the Parliament of Ghana under his leadership would resist any affront on the nation’s democracy.

Speaker Bagbin emphasised that he would particularly stand in the way of any move by the government to undermine the culture and values of the Ghanaian people.

