Don’t trivialise Ghana’s democracy - Speaker Bagbin warns Prez Akufo-Addo

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Mar - 21 - 2024 , 17:45

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has asserted that the Parliament of Ghana under his leadership will resist any affront on the nation’s democracy.

In a social media post, he stressed that he would not allow the government to undermine the sovereign will of the people expressed through their representatives in parliament.

The statement was a reaction to a letter dated March 18, 2024 from the Office of the President requesting Parliament not to send the anti-gay bill to President Akufo-Addo for assent.

Speaker Bagbin emphasised that he would particularly stand in the way of any move by the government to undermine the culture and values of the Ghanaian people.

“We have lost so much of them [values] to colonialism and slave trade that this generation has a divine mandate to protect the remnants of our cultural values and even restore the lost ones. The culture and democracy of Ghana are supreme that I will do everything legally possible to safeguard them,” he said.

The Speaker therefore encouraged the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to desist from actions and inactions that attempted to trivialise Ghana’s democratic practice.

“We at the Parliament House thank all Ghanaians for speaking so loud on this matter and speaking truth to the government. God bless our homeland Ghana,” he added.

