Mfantsipim Old boy, DRW donate laptops to school

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 29 - 2023 , 11:05

A member of the Mfantsipim Old Boys 1989-Year-Group, Mohammed Baakoe, has in conjunction with his company, DRW based in Canada, donated laptops worth about GH¢250,000 to Mfantsipim School towards the development of the school's ICT infrastructure and that of the National Maths and Science Quiz team.

The presentation was made by Mr. Baakoe to the Ebusuapanyin of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), Captain Paul Forjoe at the MOBA Secretariat in Accra in February.

Mr Baakoe in making the presentation highlighted the significance of Information and Communication Technology to the development of the youth.

He indicated that as someone who had benefitted significantly from the training in Information and Communication Technology, he deemed it right that all students, particularly at High School benefit from practical training in ICT with the requisite equipment such as the laptops donated.

The IT Lead at DRW noted that his company recognizes the significance of such support to educational institutions and is ready to sustain its collaboration with Mfantsipim once it recognizes the benefits of the equipment to the school.

Captain Paul Forjoe thanked Mr. Baakoe and DRW for their donation and expressed the hope that the laptops will go a long way to support the school’s e-learning drive.

Several members of the MOBA 1989-Year-Group were on hand to support Mr Baakoe donate the laptops, including Kodwo Morgan and Yaw Subri of the MOBA Secretariat.

Mr. Baakoe who hails from Cape Coast, having engineered the presentation of the laptops to the School also found time to spend a couple of days volunteering at the school’s e-learning facility, which is managed by another Old Boy, Seth Ahene.