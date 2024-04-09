Next article: Voters’ registration May 7 to 27 - SALL included in exercise

MESTI Director urges collaborative effort to address climate challenges

Mabel Delassie Awuku Apr - 09 - 2024 , 12:04

The WACA project coordinator and Director at MESTI, Dr Peter Derry, has called for collaborative action to tackle climate change.

He made the call during a three-day Coastal Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Forum on the Resilience Investment Programme 2 (ResIP 2) project held at the Aruba Hotel in Aburi on March 2024.

His remarks emphasised the urgent need for government and civil society to work together in addressing the disruptive impacts of climate change on coastal communities.

The forum, attended by representatives from various CSOs, aimed to promote civic participation and collaboration within the West Africa Coastal Areas (WACA) project. Discussions centered around sharing information on WACA, defining the roles of CSOs in WACA projects, and outlining the action plan for 2024.

Dr. Derry highlighted the pressing issue of climate change and its global consequences, such as erosion, displacement, and property damage.

He emphasised the importance of shifting the narrative and stressed the crucial role of government in climate change mitigation efforts.

"Nature-based solutions must be at the forefront of our efforts to protect our coastlines for sustainable climate management. Integrating these solutions is essential," he stated.

While acknowledging the challenges in engaging government and the World Bank, Dr. Derry cautioned against expecting WACA to fully resolve climate-related issues due to its limited $150 million budget. He emphasized MESTI's proactive approach in combating climate change and committed to collaborative efforts with stakeholders.

Dr. Derry also stressed the role of CSOs as vital partners in fostering accountability within the partnership. "CSOs are not just gatekeepers but allies in this journey. Any concerns should be addressed through dialogue and engagement," he asserted.

His remarks set the stage for lively discussions and presentations focusing on the role of CSOs in shaping resilient coastal communities.

Dr. Agbogah a Member of CCF who provided insights into the inception and objectives of the WACA also provided details on the project implementation in Ghana.

Participants expressed satisfaction with the progress of work emphasizing on the importance of collaboration in achieving project goals.

The Coastal CSOs Forum on ResIP 2 project provided a platform for constructive dialogue and collaboration, highlighting the significance of civic engagement in addressing coastal challenges and promoting sustainable development. Spearheaded by MESTI, the project, supported by the World Bank, aims to enhance coastal area resilience and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Civil Society Organisations play a crucial role in ensuring accountability and responsiveness to target populations and communities. The project's focus extends to coastal districts in the Volta Region and other communities such as Korle Lagoon and Densu Delta.

