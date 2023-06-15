Melcom Care Foundation donates brassieres to 5 girls schools

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Jun - 15 - 2023 , 11:58

A subsidiary of Melcom Group of Companies, Melcom Care Foundation, has donated 20,000 brassieres to five senior high schools in Accra.

The presentation, held at the Melcom Mall in Accra yesterday, was made to the Achimota Senior High School, Accra Girls Senior High School, Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School and St. Theresa's School.

The gesture was to highlight and draw attention to an area of the girl-child’s needs which has received less attention.

Support system

At a ceremony to present the brassieres to the schools, the Group Director of Communications at Melcom, Godwin Avenorgbo, said the primary aim of the Melcom Care Foundation was to provide a support system for critical areas which might have otherwise not fit into the direct state budget.

He said it was the company's belief that the nation could invest resources into creating capacity for home grown production of many of those basic needs of the younger population.

"The import bill to be saved can be channeled into providing the bigger and more conspicuous developmental needs of all Ghanaians.

“It is in this light that the support which Melcom Care is providing to five senior high schools should be seen as relevant and timely," he said.

Mr Avenorgbo further stated that the company would continue to support girl-child education in the country under the foundation's objectives for 2023.

The representatives of the five schools took turns to show their appreciation and gratitude to the Melcom Care Foundation for the gesture.

"We want to say a big thank you and express our deepest gratitude to Melcom Care Foundation for such a gesture," one representative said.

They added that the brassieres would go a long way to help the girls and boost their confidence.