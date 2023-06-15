Government to increase cash grants for LEAP beneficiaries

GraphicOnline Jun - 15 - 2023 , 11:49

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, on behalf of the government, will initiate the nationwide distribution of cash grants for the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme starting from Monday, June 19.

A press release, signed by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, stated that the grants have been increased by 100% in response to the escalating global socio-economic crisis.

The release outlined the new grant amounts: households with one eligible member will now receive GH₵128, up from GH₵64; households with two eligible members will receive GHS 152 instead of GH₵76; households with three eligible members will receive GH₵176, up from GH₵88; and households with four or more eligible members will now receive GH₵212, compared to the previous GH₵106. These adjustments apply to the 83rd and 84th cycles of the social protection programme, which aims to alleviate poverty by providing bi-monthly cash grants to the most vulnerable households in Ghana. The programme also seeks to improve human capital development and enhance consumption patterns among beneficiaries.

Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the Minister, highlighted the worsening impact of the global economic crisis on the lives and livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable. The release emphasized the government's commitment to addressing these challenges and mitigating their effects on the vulnerable population. "As a responsible government, we are taking the necessary steps to resolve the current challenges and as well reduce the effects of the shocks on the poor and vulnerable," stated the release.

The government has allocated GH₵109,031,160.00 for the 83rd and 84th cycles, enabling the payment of cash grants to approximately 350,000 households. These households encompass over 1.5 million individuals who are beneficiaries of the LEAP Programme.

The amount received by each household depends on the number of eligible individuals within the household, including orphans and vulnerable children, elderly individuals without support, persons with severe disabilities, and extremely poor pregnant women and mothers with infants under one year.

The Ministry urged all stakeholders involved in the LEAP payment process, including the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, the LEAP Community Focal Persons, the Payment Service Provider (the Ghana Inter-bank Payment and Settlement Systems), and the Participating Financial Institutions, to ensure the successful distribution of the grants.

The Ministry expressed gratitude to the LEAP Programme's supporters, including The World Bank, UNICEF, and the World Food Programme, for their valuable assistance.