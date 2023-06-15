Kintampo North Methodist Church inaugurated

The Kintampo North Circuit of the Wenchi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has been inaugurated with a call on Christians to consecrate themselves to enable God to use them as vessels for social transformation.

The Kintampo North Circuit, which was carved out of the Kintampo Circuit, has 14 societies with the Ebenezer Methodist Society at Kyeremankuma, a suburb of Kintampo, as its headquarters.

The Bishop of the Wenchi Diocese of the Methodist Chur ch, Ghana, Right Reverend Alfred Appiah Andam, who gave the advice, said there was the need for Christians to make their lives testify about their belief in Jesus Christ.

"We cannot profess to be Christians while our lives show the opposite.

Our lives should show the way to our saviour if indeed we are Christians," he said.

Growth and maturity

Delivering his sermon, Bishop Andam said the elevation to a circuit status was a sign of growth, maturity and independence.

He said the new status came with a huge responsibility and urged the various societies within the circuit to lift up their game to reflect their inclusion in the Kintampo North Circuit.

Rt Rev. Andam, therefore, called for unity, explaining that it was only unity that could propel them to do great exploits to the glory of God.

"Do away with malice and slander and live transformed lives to enable you to draw more people to the saving grace of Jesus Christ.

"Let us remember that there will be a time for accountability.

Let us, therefore, hold fast to what God has entrusted to us so we can give good accounts to God when the time is due," he said.

The Superintendent Minister of the Kintampo North Circuit, Very Reverend Peter Kennedy Ansah-Eshun, said "We are living in a different generation in which what was hailed in the past as attractive for attending the Methodist Church, Ghana, is no more attractive to the people, particularly the youth".

He gave an assurance that the inauguration of the Kintampo North Circuit would not only be an event, but continue to be a process which would prepare members to live transformed lives.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kintampo North, Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, commended the church for partnering the government to provide the social needs of people across the country.