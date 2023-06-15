Businessman in court over alleged GH₵3,499,330 fraud

GNA Jun - 15 - 2023 , 11:17

A businessman who allegedly defrauded another businessman of GH₵3,499,330.00 under the pretext of executing a contract awarded by a telecommunication company, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Chetan Bangera, the accused person promised to refund the money to the complainant in four months but failed.

Charged with defrauding by false pretence and eight counts of issuing false cheques, Bangera’s plea was not taken.

The plea of the accused person was not taken because the prosecution prayed the court for more time to conduct further investigations into the matter. The Court presided over by Mr Oheneba Kuffour, therefore adjourned the case to June 19, 2023.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, said that the complainant is Mr Cecil Adinor Puplampu, a businessman residing at Roman Ridge in Accra.

The prosecution said the complainant is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Keleeys Company Limited whilst the accused person resided at East Legon.

The prosecution said in September 2022, the accused person approached the complainant with a contract document originated from the telecoms company, which indicated that the accused person had a huge contract from the company for mounting towers around Ghana.

It said the accused person pleaded with the complainant to give him an amount of GH₵3,499,330.00 to enable him to execute the contract and refund the same to him within four months. The prosecution said the complainant did not hesitate, so he contacted his cousin abroad and discussed the issue with him.

It said the complainant’s cousin sent the said amount of money to the complainant based on the trust he had in him. The prosecution said the complainant gave cash of GH₵3,499,330.00 to the accused person in the presence of a witness and he promised to refund the same within four months.

It said the accused person failed to fulfil his financial obligation after the expiration of the four months stipulated time.

The prosecution said the accused person told the complainant that he had executed the contract awarded to him by the company and that the money had been paid in his bank account.

It said the accused person then issued three different cheques with face values of GH₵322.500.00, GH₵695,610.00 and GH₵285,000.00 to be cashed at the specific date given by the accused person to the complainant.

It said the complainant presented the cheques at the stated time given to him by the accused person for payment, but all the cheques were subsequently dishonoured for lack of funds in the account.

The prosecution said the complainant informed the accused person about the development at the bank.

It said the accused person asked the complainant to come to his office at North Kaneshie for different cheques for a different bank and that he had enough cash in the said account that could cater for his money.

The prosecution said the accused person issued five different cheques to the complainant to be presented for payment.

It said the complainant presented the said cheques for payment.

However, Prosecution said on May 17, 2023, he received a call from the bank that the cheques were rejected for lack of funds.

The prosecution said the complainant realised that he was duped and came to the Nima Police station to lodge an official complaint and the accused person was arrested.

It said in the course of the investigation, the accused person admitted the offences in his investigation caution statement and pleaded with both the Police and the complainant to be given two weeks to refund the money to the complainant.

The prosecution said the accused person failed to honour his promises.