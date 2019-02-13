Man fined 3 sheep, 6 schnapps for raping woman at cemetery

A 26-year-old man in the Central Region said to have committed a taboo by allegedly raping a banana seller in a cemetery has been fined three sheep and six bottles of schnapps by the traditional authorities of Agona Fawomanye.
The fine, the authorities say, are to appease the gods and avert the likely curse on the community and the suspect’s family.
Kwabena Bismark is said to have lured the 23-year lady [name withheld] to the town’s cemetery on Saturday February 9 under the pretence of buying banana from her, but allegedly raped her on a tomb.
Though the matter was reported to the Police, he was granted bail.
Narrating her ordeal to Onua FM Tuesday, the lady said Bismark asked her to bring some of her banana to the cemetery for him to buy some.
According to the lady, the suspect had told her he was working at the cemetery with other people.
However, on reaching the cemetery, she said Bismark forced himself on her and raped her.
She said although she attempted to shout for help, the suspect threatened to kill her if she did or resisted him.
An eyewitness Kofi Binny who is also a Committee Member in the community said he and others were returning from farm when they heard someone screaming for help in the cemetery.
He said the shout for help pushed them to rush to the cemetery only to find Bismark having sex with the lady.
Bismark was then arrested by the witnesses and handed over to the police but was given bail.
However, the Chief of Agona Fawomanye, Nana Sekyi Ansah IV told Onua 95.1FM that it was not the first time that Bismark has raped someone or engaged in other unscrupulous activities in the community.
The Chief explained that having sex at a cemetery is a taboo, and that raping a lady there even makes the case worse, hence his decision to fine Bismark.