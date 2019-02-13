Students undergo career counselling

Eight hundred and sixty-nine final year junior high school (JHS) students have undergone a one-day career counselling session in Accra.
The programme was aimed at helping the students make informed decisions during the selection of senior high schools (SHSs) and technical institutes (TIs) ahead of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) slated for June 10 to 14.
It was organised by the Foundation for Generational Thinkers (FOGET), in collaboration with the Zone Five of the Ghana National Association of Private
Schools (GNAPS).
Choices
At the ceremony, the President of FOGET, Mr Prosper Afetsi, said the programme was to ensure that thestudents made choices that fell in line with the career they wanted topursue in SHS/TI “Today’s programme is career counselling for the BECE candidates within GNAPS Zone Five.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
We really want to counsel them because they are preparing to select the courses and programmes that they would want to study at the second cycle level,” he said.
He said the selection period was a critical moment in the lives of the students since it was at that time they made decisions that could affect their lives in future.
“We want them to know the courses and programmes that are related to their career paths before they select their programmes and schools,” he said.
Programme
Mr Afetsi said although FOGET a programme for BECE candidates last year, the focus of that event was to educate candidates on the ‘dos and the don’ts of the examination, adding that the organisation decided to do career counselling in view of its importance to the future of the children.
Asked if the programme was not late, he responded in the negative, saying: “We are on point since the candidates are just about to make their choices in the selection of schools for this year’s Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) exercise.
“Career counselling is very important because if you look at our system, the major challenge has been unemployment because of the kind of wrong decisions some people made.
We are not educated to create jobs but look for jobs.” Mr Afetsi later urged students to know their purpose in life before they chose their career paths, and not just ‘follow the crowd’ because of pressure from some people, including friends.