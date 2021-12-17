Maiden National Standardised test held

The maiden National Standardised Test for primary four pupils in public schools was Friday, December 17, 2021 written throughout the country.
In all, 470,768 pupils from 15,391 schools from across the country sat for the NST, which is aimed at improving learning outcomes.
The NST was conducted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in collaboration with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).
During a visit to one of the examination centres, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, encouraged the pupils to take their studies seriously.
As the pupils awaited for the test in Mathematics to commence, he told them not to be afraid of the subject since it formed part of their everyday life activities.
The one-day test was written in two sessions and administered in English Language (literacy) and Mathematics (numeracy).
The primary four pupils answered 35 objectives or multiple choice questions in each session.
The NST was held at 2,850 examination centres in the country with 200 pupils writing per centre.
The test, would with time be extended to private schools with time and the desire of the schools.