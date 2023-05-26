Maiden Ghana Business League Awards holds in Accra

Graphic Online May - 26 - 2023 , 18:08

A number of businesses and corporate entities in Accra have been awarded at the maiden edition of Ghana Business League Awards held on Friday May 12, 2023 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra recently.

Held under the theme, “Celebrating leading businesses and benchmarking incredible business acumen” The awards ceremony saw a number of prestigious Ghanaian companies in the Manufacturing, Supply and Service industries for their distinguished service in the year under review.

An initiative of Maven Communications with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, (AMA), Magic Wave Consult, Silicon House Production, and the University College of Management Studies, Ghana Business League honoured distinguished entities in areas such as Telecommunications, Real Estate and Advertising.

The topmost prize of Excellence in Business Leadership was awarded to Dr. Noble John Otumfour Watson, CEO of Mayfair Estates.

Other winners on the night included Joissam Ghana limited which took home the Business Leader of the Year award in Water drilling and general civil engineering.

MDS-Lancet laboratories Ghana Limited won the Medical Diagnostics award whiles Kab-fam Ghana limited picked the Electrical appliance supply & retail award.

In a keynote address by Hon. Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, a Member of Parliament for the Achiase constituency and the Guest speaker for the event, he said that it was important to recognise the organisers' efforts in highlighting the contributions made by businesses and corporate sectors to the national economy.

He stressed that government deemed it vital to transform the economy from being dependent on the production and export of raw materials to an industrialised and value-added one.

The reason for which, he said government is embarking on an aggressive industrial transformation agenda with private sector participation.

“The Government of Ghana has brought up initiatives such as the One District, One Factory initiative, which is aimed at creating jobs and prosperity.

“The various initiatives by government are expected to unleash the energies of business people and stimulate the entrepreneurial potential of Ghana,” he said.

The Mayor of Accra Metropolitan Authority(AMA) presenting an award to a team from Berock Construction Limited for winning the Business Leader of the Year in Construction.

The awarding process of Ghana Business League which began with research and evaluation for potential awardees, started on September 1, 2022, and ended on January 31, 2023.

The ranking of the business league table by the awarding board and stakeholders took place from February 1st to February 28, 2023

The awarding board was chaired by Mr. Stephen Djaba, who is also a Board Member of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), and the National Nuclear Research Institute (NNRI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

Among the many goals of Ghana Business League Awards is the opportunity provided by businesses and corporate entities to operate within industry standards as well as identify areas for significant improvement.

Full list of winners