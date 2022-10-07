Life returns to normal in Kpetoe after floods recede

Life returned to normal in Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region yesterday after the swelling River Tordze overflowed its banks and filled about 45 houses for two days.
Heavy rains in neighbouring communities in Togo caused the river to expand far beyond its banks to claim farmlands and flow into homes in the district capital last Monday.
The river’s source is in Hanyigbatodzi in Togo.
The inundation displaced 105 people, including 85 children during its two-day spell. Some farmlands near the river were also submerged in the floods.
The nearby Kpetoe River also overflowed its banks as a result of the rains.
No casualty
The District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Brown Dzikpe, said there was no casualty.
He said the flood victims, who fled their homes to put up with their friends and relatives in the town, were returning home.
Mr Dzikpe said NADMO was unable to provide the victims with relief items, “because, for now, we do not have any in stock”.
He renewed his caution to residents to refrain from building houses along the banks of the river.
Kpetoe Bridge
The river had reached a level inches beneath the Kpetoe Bridge, which is on the Ho-Denu road, as of Tuesday, prompting fears of travel disruptions on the route.
When the Daily Graphic visited the town yesterday the floods had largely receded.
Schools were in session while economic activities, which were put on hold by the floods for two days had resumed.
Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Director of Agriculture, William Dzamefe, gave an assurance that despite the destruction of some crops by the floods, food security in the area was not threatened.