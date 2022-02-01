Let’s create awareness on leprosy

As we celebrate the World Leprosy Day on January 30, the St John's Hospital and the entire management would like to create the awareness of this disease.
World Leprosy Day is observed on the last Sunday of January each year. It was established in 1954 by French philanthropist Raoul Follereau, it aims to raise awareness about leprosy (now called Hansen's disease) and teach people about this ancient disease that is easily curable today.
Leprosy is an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. It can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa).
With early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured. People with Hansen’s disease can continue to work and lead an active life during and after treatment.
Highly contagious
Leprosy was once feared as a highly contagious and devastating disease, but now we know it doesn’t spread easily and treatment is very effective.
However, if left untreated, the nerve damage can result in crippling of hands and feet, paralysis, and blindness.
Hansen’s disease (Leprosy) mainly affects people in resource-limited or developing countries, especially those who live in crowded conditions. Many have difficulty accessing health care due long distances to reach providers and clinics familiar with Hansen’s disease.
Because of this, many of those affected don’t complete treatment or don’t receive it at all, even though the WHO has a program that provides free treatment.
Due to the continued stigma against people with Hansen’s disease, they may not seek help when first symptoms appear, causing delay in diagnosis and development of disabilities.
Self-care advice
Some self-care advice for people with leprosy includes but not limited to the following, engaging in stretching exercises of the affected parts so as to avoid stiffness and contractures, applying body oil on affected part to avoid constant dryness and cracking of the skin.
People with this medical condition needs total support from families, friends, the community in which he lives and the entire nation at large but not stigmatization.
The good news is that Leprosy (Hansen’s disease) is curable with antibiotics. Education and improving access to basic health services for all are keys to successful elimination of stigma and disability associated with this illness.