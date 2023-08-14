Lakeside holds exhibition at Marina Park

Lakeside Estate, a privately owned real estate firm in the country, has held an exhibition for businesses operating in and around its environs at the Marina Park.

The two-day exhibition offered an opportunity for the firms, mainly in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) space, to showcase their products and services to the Lakeside community.

It also created a ready market for the exhibitors who were into horticulture, education, clothing and groceries.

Some of the exhibitors were Environpack, YAK Safety Solutions, Jemisoh Carver, STEM International School, STEM Toys, Stitch Wear, Amhurst Enterprise, Japan Motors, Domina Foods and Lenzvision Opticals.

The exhibition, which opened on August 4 and closed on August 5, 2023, was part of activities marking the 20th anniversary of the Lakeside Marina Park, a recreational facility located around a lake, called Lake Kalmoni, at Lakeside Estate in the Greater Accra Region.

Support for businesses

The Marketing Manager of Lakeside Estate, Isaac Ntiamoah, stated that the exhibition was held to help support businesses within the vicinity to grow and back the government’s job creation agenda.

He said the exhibition was part of several activities lined up to mark the 20th anniversary of the Lakeside Marina Park.

“Twenty years ago, an idea was born.

This idea was to create a family themed recreational facility that was to foster unity, togetherness and strengthen family ties,” he said.

Mr Ntiamoah said the Lakeside Marina Park was a dream to ensure that residents of Lakeside Estates had a place of their own capable of creating all the fun and excitement that they needed.

He said the owners of the estate, with partnership from Japan Motors Trading Limited, embarked on the adventure to create an ultra-modern infrastructure capable of holding events and creating family memories.

He said the facility could boast of several fun sites such as the mega swing, metal slide, canopy walk, among others.

“There is also the iconic Lakeside Lake, with special canoes for individual and family rides.

“The park is also bordered by natural effigies creating a serene atmosphere.

Unlike other places, your security and that of your kids is highly guaranteed if you come to the Lakeside Marina Park,” the marketing manager added.

Future

Mr Ntiamoah explained that the next 20 years looked exciting, and that Lakeside Marina Park was inviting patrons to be part of the jolly ride.

The marketing manager said construction works had already begun for the transformation of the park into a better facility.

He said the project was to give a massive facelift to the site as it was now, but more importantly to create a water themed park capable of double the fun for the patrons.

“As I speak, the Marina Park will be offering better boat rides and jet skiing in the near future.

“We thank you for being with us for the past 20 years, and urge you to continue with us.

Here is to the next 20 years of creating strong family ties, relationships and amazing fun-filled memories,” he added.