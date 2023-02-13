Ghanaian BeautyPreneur donates to Senior Correctional Centre to mark birthday celebration

Beauty entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of “Woena’s Fountain of Love” and WOENA Beauty, Woena Apolline Attipoe last week celebrated her birthday with a donation to the Senior Correctional Centre at the Ghana Prisons Service in Accra.
As a way of showing love and support to the 256 inmates at the facility aged between 13-21 years, she donated some clothes, soaps, sponges, toothpaste, brush, deodorant, food, drinks and water.
Galadima of Kuulcuts together with his team of Barbers also supported the cause by offering a clean haircut to over 100 boys on the day.
Sharing her motivation for celebrating her birthday with the boys at the correctional centre she said: “Being a mother, I want to contribute my quota to ensuring that these boys are not burdened emotionally and mentally so that when they come out, they will treat women with love”.
She used the opportunity to fellowship, pray and share the word of God with them, advising them to understand the word “Love” and share it with women when they grow up to be men.
Receiving the donations on behalf of the Officer in Charge, DSP Praise Gifty Nunoo expressed her appreciation to Woena’s Fountain of Love for having the centre in mind while celebrating her birthday. She added that the presentation will go a long way to help the boys and serve the very purpose they were donated.
Woena’s Fountain of Love is committed to supporting these boys through the foundation emphasizing that we cannot change their crimes but together we can contribute to their well-being while they are in detention to ease their stay.
The initiative was supported NAAVIQ Aqua (bags of water), ICE Rock (bags of water), All Pure Nature (soaps) and other friends and loved ones who believed in the cause to show love to the boys at the correctional centre.