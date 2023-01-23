La Leshie Mantse supports traders with GH¢20,000

THE La Leshie Mantse, Nii Tettey Ofro-Osro I and Nii Odoitso Odoi Kwao families have donated GH¢20,000 to traders at the La Market to support them in their business.
According to the two royal families, the money was donated at a short but colourful ceremony at the La Market in Accra last Thursday to help cushion the traders in the prevailing harsh economic conditions.
The Head of the Nii Odoitso Odoi Kwao family, Nii Odoi Laryea, said the gesture would be replicated every year and urged the market women to live as a healthy family unit.
He challenged them to grow their trade and sanitise the market to attract customers, while entreating other benevolent persons and organisations in society to also come to the aid of the traders.
A member of the Nii Odoitso Odoi Kwao family, Benjamin Tetteh Yemo, also called on the Ga State to unite and embrace oneness for the common good of the Ga people.
“We will keep supporting the women, it is our widow’s mite, but we believe it will go a long way to achieve the intended purpose if disbursed equitably,” he said.
Gratitude
On behalf of the beneficiaries, the Market Queen, Christiana Laryea said, “we are indeed grateful for this gesture, we are amazed because we least expected it.
“God richly bless you for your kindness. It will definitely help us a great deal,” she added.