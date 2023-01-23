Government of Malta, HopeXchange Medical Centre sign MoU on digital health

HopeXchange Medical Centre located at Nwamase in the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maltese government to provide e-learning and e-health at the facility.
Under the MoU, the Maltese government would support the facility financially and also provide logistics that would help the hospital to deliver e-learning to its staff and other medical staff in its partner health institutions in the country.
Centre
The centre will also serve as a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) facility for health workers.
In furtherance of this, the visiting Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, Dr Ian Borg, last Wednesday, launched the E-Laboratory that would serve as a centre for the E-training at HopeXchange Medical Centre.
Objective
He said the centre would provide training to staff and also build their capacity to provide the needed health care to the people.
Dr Borg explained that just like Malta, all countries in the world were faced with health challenges “and we are determined to show solidarity and work hand in hand with other countries to support and to strengthen the health system for the benefits of the society.”
He said access to quality medical care was key to the promotion of socio-economic progress and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“With the signing of this MoU, we are laying a solid foundation for the extension for the medical centre in order to ensure its continuous successful operation and the development of its capacities in the field of digital health,” he said.
For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Medical Centre, Mario Cappello, was grateful to the Maltese government for the support to the facility since its establishment and also helping it to establish a digital health platform to serve the good people of Ghana.
He said the centre would specifically address and increase its healthcare capacity in the areas of specialised medicine.
He commended the staff of the centre both medical and administrative personnel, for their dedicated service which has made the facility, a centre of excellence in the delivery of medical care in the region.