VIDEO: Kyedomhemaa of Ekumfi Asaman demands late President Atta-Mills' autopsy report

Donald Ato Dapatem Jan - 14 - 2024 , 09:40

The Kyedomhemaa of Ekumfi Asaman, Nana Enyinfua III, has pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assist the family to lay hands on the autopsy report indicating the cause of death of President John Evans Atta Mills in 2012.

She insisted that as the head of the maternal family, neither she nor the state of Ghana could tell what led to the death of their royal who was the President of Ghana at the time of his demise in 2012.

Nana Enyinfua made the call when she led a delegation from the Oduma Clan of Ekumfi, which is the maternal family of the late Prof Mills to thank the President for refurbishing the final resting place of the late President Mills at the Jubilee House in Accra on Friday (January 12, 2024).

“Since I assumed office as Obaahemaa, I have not seen any autopsy report. If they ask me what led to his demise, I don’t know whether the doctor said he had a fractured leg, fractured neck or drunk something, that one I cannot tell.

"I stand in for all my family members, we are pleading with you and your government to help the family to get the autopsy report so that in future it will be a guide for the unborn children in the family. We plead that before you finish your term, please help the family to get hold on it and file it,” she added.

Read also: I'm yet to see my father's autopsy report – Mills' son

Park

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ensured that the state through the Coastal Development Authority rehabilitated Asomdwe Park, in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, the late Professor John Evans Atta-Mills.

It was at the request of Koku Anyidoho who made a personal appeal to President Akufo-Addo for the refurbishment to be done because weeds, drug dealers and abandoned mentally ill persons had taken over the burial place of the late President.

Nana Enyinfua also commended President Akufo-Addo for refurbishing the resting place of the late Atta-Mills and urged the President to execute at least a project in memory of the late President in his hometown of Otuam.

She said all the promises made by the then government to build projects in memory of the late Atta-Mills were never executed.

Report

When President Akufo-Addo inquired from Koku Anyidoho who was part of the delegation, why they have not laid hands on the report, Mr Koku Anyidoho said: “Honestly, if the family had not raised the issue about the autopsy report, it was something that I have stayed away from for very good reason. Lest, I am accused of entering certain realms” he replied and added that he never saw any report and nothing was presented officially.

He said he heard Mr Samuel Atta Mills, a brother of late Mills on radio stating that he was given an autopsy report.

President Akufo-Addo was of the view that if there was an autopsy report, it should be part of the official public record and added that it was a legitimate demand.

He explained that Prof Atta-Mills was his friend and also a former President of Ghana and that was why he never hesitated when Koku Anyidoho approached him for government assistance to refurbish the Asomdwe Park.

He expressed worry at the increased attacks on Koku Anyidoho because of the refurbishment and attributed it to partisan politics.

Read also: 'Legitimate' family of Atta-Mills can obtain copy of autopsy report from 37 Military Hospital - Cadman Mills