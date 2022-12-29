Kumasi CBD: Traders on streets urged to move to Race course 

Traders in the central business district of Kumasi who have taken over pavements, the streets in front of the new Kejetia Market have been urged to move to the Race course where there is enough space to accommodate them.
This is to help decongest the central business district (CBD) which is choked with trading activities and thereby making vehicular and human movements inconveniencing.
The Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ama Ampomah who made the appeal said there is enough space at the Race Course to accommodate all displaced traders as a result of the construction works at the Kumasi Central Market.
Nana Ama Ampomah made the appeal on Wednesday, (December 27, 2022) when she had lunch with traders at the Race Course Market and also donated some food items to them as part of activities marking the yuletide.
All the streets within the CBD including walkways have been taken over by traders who have displayed their wares thus creating congestion within the CBD.
Both vehicular and human traffic have become an everyday occurrence over the past few weeks.
She said that spaces available at the Race Course Market could cater for all hawkers seen selling around and on the streets in the CBD.
"I am shocked seeing all these sheds unoccupied and I would therefore appeal to all hawkers in and around Adum and Kejetia to come here and occupy sheds here so that we can continue our trading activities in decent atmospheres", she appealed.
The Women's Organiser also appealed to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and all other stakeholders including the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) to work out a plan to encourage the hawkers to take spaces at the race course.
The Race Course Market Queen, Nana Yaa Foriwaa, commended the Regional Women's Organiser for visiting them as she has done over years to break bread with them.
She was also grateful for the promise to help the market women to access loans from MASLOC and also to get the authorities to attend to the bad bridge leading to the market.