KsTU signs MoU with Association of Garages

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana National Association of Garages (GAGs) to train its members in modern technology in the automobile industry.
Under the agreement, which is expected to last for 10 years, members of garages would have the opportunity to undergo hands-on training in the use of modern technologies and use of state-of-the-art laboratories at the university.
The students of the university will also have the opportunity to have practical attachments at some of the garages.
KsTU will also design certified short courses to meet the industry needs of the garages.
Benefits
The MoU will also afford the members of the garages the opportunity to be trained to write technical reports to put them in the limelight.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of KsTU, Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh, observed that Ghana was ranked the fifth most attractive automobile market in sub Saharan Africa and described the market as one of the biggest in the country.
According to him, in 2021, the market value of the industry was estimated to have increased from $4.6 billion to $10.64 billion.
However, he said, the industry was dominated by artisans who lacked modern technical know-how and needed to be trained to be abreast of the time.
“Some do not even want to repair or service modern cars but old ones just because they are far behind modern technology,” he said.
Prof. Dwomoh said Ghana imported on the average, 100,000 vehicles per year with a spare part market valued at $500 million.
That, he said, presented academia with the opportunity to “come in to ensure that these spare parts are captured internally to salvage the Cedi to save the economy.”
Accuracy
The Vice Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Head of Automotive Engineering, Dr Prince Owusu Ansah, said currently there should not be a ‘’trial and error’’ in repairing cars, and that “we should be able to manufacture bolts and nuts and car parts in the country.”
He said Ghana should be able to radically reduce the rate of unemployment through Technical Vocational Education Training and commended the government for providing an ultra modern laboratory for the university to train students and others in the informal sector.