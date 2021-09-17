Knights a.s. Ghana Limited supports childhood cancer organisation

A technologies transfer company, Knights a.s. Ghana Limited has supported the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana (LCCG) with GH₵10,000.
The amount is to support LCCG, a non-governmental organisation which seeks to raise GH₵1,000,000 as part of its campaign to help support children battling cancer in the country.
The organisation is embarking on a campaign to help children suffering from various types of cancer diseases on receiving care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Presenting the cheque, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr Karl Laryea commended the organisation for taking up a campaign to sensitise the public on the debilitating effect of childhood cancers.
He explained that the company had a strong policy to assist institutions, particularly, those connected to the wellbeing of children.
Dr Laryea rallied support for the organisation to raise enough finances to expand its operations by offering help to many affected families.
For her part, the Executive Secretary of LCCG at the Department of Child Health of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ms Akua Sarpong, who received the cheque, was grateful to the company.
She said the amount would surely enhance the operations of the organisation in its effort to assist childhood cancer patients in the country.
Ms Sarpong said the organisation relied mainly on the assistance of institutions and philanthropists to help them raise the finances needed to support the treatment of children with cancer.
She said over the years, the organisation had devoted its attention and resources to draw the public’s attention to childhood cancer, which was one of the leading causes of death among children.
The month of September has been set aside globally to highlight the issues that affect cancer patients and especially childhood cancer and its associated challenges.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 300,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed annually among children aged 0-19 years.