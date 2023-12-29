Knight Piésold Ghana donates to St Kizito SHTS at Mepe

Graphic Online Dec - 29 - 2023 , 11:49

Knight Piésold Ghana has donated to St Kuzuti Senior High Technical School at Mepe in the Volta Region as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Knight Piésold Ghana Limited is an engineering and environmental consulting firm.

The donation was done through its Schools Initiative Programme (SIP), which recently made a donation of study desks and stationeries to the St Kizito Senior High School at Mepe.

The presentation was made as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, exhibiting its commitment to supporting local communities and is intended to help ameliorate the devastating effects of flooding due to the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

In October, 2023 excess water from the Akosombo Dam was spilled to safeguard the integrity of the dam.

Mepe was one of the worst-hit communities with many households displaced due to the resultant flooding.

During the period, St Kizito SHTS served as a safe haven for displaced families and individuals.

On hearing of the plight of the school, Knight Piésold decided to dedicate this year’s SIP to help address the need for furniture.

Fifty desks and chairs, as well as other stationery items were presented to the school.

In presenting the items, Mr Kofi Dadzie, the Human Resource and Administration Manager of Knight Piésold Ghana Ltd. stated that “Knight Piésold recognizes the vital role education plays in the lives of students, and saw the need to provide aid to the school due to the pressure the school was facing in hosting flood victims of the community”.

The headmaster, expressed gratitude and called on other corporate bodies to emulate Knight Piésold’s example.

The presentation showcased Knight Piésold's dedication to making a positive impact beyond their professional services. By addressing the tangible needs of the school, the company exemplifies the belief that investing in education lays the foundation for sustainable development and community resilience.

Knight Piésold’s flagship CSR programme dubbed the Schools Initiative Program (SIP) aims to introduce senior high school students to engineering as a career option and to inspire a new generation of civil and geotechnical engineers, while providing support to government-assisted senior high schools.

In past years, the company organised practical civil engineering competitions among senior high schools.

The competitions, aimed at fostering a love for engineering, culminated in the selection of the best performing school, which then received support tailored to their educational needs.

Knight Piésold Ghana Limited is a consulting company that provides engineering and environmental services to the mining and oil and gas industries in Ghana and the West African sub-region.