Satetra Technologies to train youth in digital marketing

Graphic Online Dec - 29 - 2023 , 17:53

As part of a commitment to create employment in Ghana and Africa at large, Satetra Technologies Limited has disclosed plans to train the youth in digital marketing.

The initiative is intended to create a conducive environment for Satetra Technologies to create a number of jobs in digital marketing, not just in Ghana but Africa.

In a statement, Gideon Lamptey, Chief Executive Officer of Satetra Technologies said the company was ready to train many African youth in Digital marketing and it was starting in Ghana from January 2024.

“The dream and goal is to help every youth in Africa to get the requisite knowledge about digital marketing and to reduce the burden of high unemployment rate on the continent.

“We are starting in January and we expect schools, churches and organisations with the youth to take advantage of this project. The team will be presenting letters and we entreat the various entities to be part of this life-changing experience,” he stated.