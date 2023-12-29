Newly installed 6th Grand Knight unveils vision for Council 111 in inaugural address

Dec - 29 - 2023

In a momentous occasion that brought together Reverend Fathers, Sir Knights, Worthy Brothers, Higher Officers, and esteemed guests, Bro. Samuel Aduama-Larbi delivered his maiden speech as the sixth Grand Knight of Council 111, outlining an ambitious vision for the 2024/2025 administration.

Expressing his joy and gratitude, the Grand Knight began by acknowledging the presence of distinguished guests, including Substantive Past Supreme Knights Sir Knight Ekow Paintsil and Sir Knight Charles Cobb. He thanked them for gracing the occasion and contributing to the significance of the event.

Having joined the Noble Order in April 2012 at Council 12, Koforidua, the Grand Knight recounted his journey and the pride of being one of the foundation members of Council 111. He expressed humility in the face of the responsibilities bestowed upon him and emphasized the importance of divine guidance, wise counsel from advisors, senior officers, and collaboration with fellow brothers.

The Grand Knight called upon the brothers of CL111 to actively participate, urging unity and collective effort to achieve the goals set for the administration. He emphasized the need for time, commitment, dedication, and resources to ensure the success of the 6th Administration.

Addressing the thematic areas of focus for the 2024/2025 administration, the Grand Knight outlined a comprehensive plan that included spiritual growth, enhanced visibility of the council, improved membership welfare, and the establishment of a viable business venture. These initiatives, aligned with the Supreme Council's strategic approaches, namely; Spiritual Development, Structural Development, and System Development.

In the realm of Spiritual Development, the Grand Knight encouraged brothers to actively engage in practices such as praying the Rosary, positive affirmations, attending Holy Mass regularly, and participating in council meetings and organized spiritual growth programs.

Structural Development plans involved kickstarting the construction of a temple, a long-awaited project, and expanding the Piggery Project initiated by the 5th Administration.

Under System Development, the 6th Administration aimed to utilize the Membership Information Management System (MIMS) to promote and project the growth of Council 111. Additionally, the administration planned to secure a laptop for more effective and efficient council operations.

The Grand Knight revealed that the main mission of the 6th Administration was to consecrate a court, with a goal to potentially add the junior order to it. A serious aggressive membership drive was announced to increase the council's numbers significantly.

To actively engage with brothers, the Grand Knight introduced the "FRATENAL CALL" program, involving personal visits to brothers' homes to discuss building a Model Council in the Koforidua region.

In a gesture of appreciation to the council, the Grand Knight donated various items to Council 111, including an altar, St. Anthony Statute, altar cloths, crucifixes, candles, tablecloths, red woollen carpet, and ceremonial uniforms, among others.

The Grand Knight expressed gratitude to the installation committee for their support, concluding his speech with a commitment to the noble cause and an assurance that the call to nobility is both gratifying and humbling.

The inauguration ceremony marked the beginning of a new era under the leadership of Bro. Samuel Aduama-Larbi as the 6th Grand Knight of Council 111.

*End of Release*

