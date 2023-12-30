Alternative for inorganic fertilizer: Youth exposed to compost production

Severious Kale-Dery Dec - 30 - 2023 , 08:05

A capacity building programme to expose young people to compost production and Digital agricultural services has been held at the Siriboe Agribusiness and Skills Development Institute at Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

The programme dubbed, “Opportunities for Youth in Africa (OYA): Accelerating Jobs Creation in Agriculture and Agribusiness,” is a collaborative effort by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and hosted by the 2022 National Best Farmers institute, the SIRIBOE Institute of Agribusiness and Skills Development Institute.

The Agribusiness and Skills Development Institute, which is located within the Siriboe Farms Ltd offered the trainees, the opportunity of hands-on training and demonstrations.

The 62 participants were from diverse group of youth beneficiaries, including representatives from youth groups, young farmers, and those who are underemployed or unemployed.

The training programme aims at instilling an understanding of sustainable farming methods with emphasis placed on compost production as an eco-friendly soil enrichment solution and promoting soil health.

It also aims at enhancing the youth beneficiary’s ability to leverage digital agricultural services for improved efficiency and productivity.

Programme structure

The training programme adopted a holistic learning approach by integrating theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical exercises.

The participants were engaged in expert-led sessions to gain foundational understanding, while interactive discussions and group activities were done to deepen their knowledge collaboratively.

A dedicated demonstration site within the farm, was used to facilitate a hands-on experience of the entire composting process, guiding participants from the selection of raw materials to the application of finished product.

Also, participants had the opportunity to access various agricultural applications with practical insights into integrating digital services in the agro-based sector.

Expected outcome

It is expected that at the end of the training, the participants would be equipped with practical skills in compost production for sustainable farming practices.

The training is also expected to be an encouragement of entrepreneurial initiatives tailored to local production of compost and also enhanced digital literacy among participants, enabling them to harness technology for efficient farm management and decision-making.

Key sector

The training takes place on the back of the fact that agriculture is recognized as a key sector with substantial potential for expanding employment opportunities among the youth.

However, agricultural productivity in Ghana faces various challenges, including the inefficient dissemination of information on farming practices, weak linkages between farmers and agricultural service providers, and inconsistent delivery of early warning systems.

The escalating costs of inorganic fertilizers since the Russia-Ukraine war has been a threat to food production and food security not just in Ghana, but globally.

These factors underscore the urgent need to explore cost-effective solutions to enhance production efficiency.

Organic fertilizer

The cost of inorganic fertilizer has gone far beyond the reach of the smallholder farmers, who hold the key to food sufficiency in the country.

Therefore, the promotion of organic fertilizers, particularly through composting, emerges as a critical strategy to alleviate the impact of the soaring agricultural input costs on food security and bolster the resilience of food systems.

The localized production of organic fertilizers, utilizing on-farm organic waste such as crop residues and animal manure, presents a promising avenue for job creation, particularly among the youth.

Innovation solution

Also, in an era marked by rapid technological advancements, the traditional landscapes of farming are being redefined through innovative solutions that harness the power of digitalization.

The convergence of information technology has ushered in a new era in agriculture, empowering farmers with digital services on weather patterns, crop performance, market trends etc.

This shift enables farmers to make data-driven decisions, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and overall productivity. These digital services are increasingly attractive to the youth, encouraging their active participation in the agriculture value chain.

Role of youth

Recognizing the crucial role of youth participation in agriculture for sustained national development, there is a need for increased investments in the sector, along with comprehensive career guidance and mentoring.

To address some of these challenges, the 2022 National Best Farmer, Nana Siriboe, since crowning as the National Best Farmer in December 2022, Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe has been the face of pushing the agenda to entice the youth into the area of agriculture.

The introduction and launch of the “Rethink initiative” that seeks to change the mindset of the youth towards agriculture and agribusiness and the inauguration of the Agribusiness and Skills Development Institute at Juaben in the Ashanti Region are two major blue print as a youth and also the Akyempemhene of the Juaben Traditional Area that he has done within the one year he served as the National Best Farmer.