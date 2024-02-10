KMA inaugurates projects for 3 communities

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Feb - 10 - 2024 , 09:03

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has inaugurated a six-unit classroom block and two sanitation facilities for three schools in three communities within the KMA.

The beneficiary communities are Adumanu, Buokrom and Amakom.

While Adumanu benefited from a six-unit classroom with furniture, the Higher Institute of Islamic School in Buokruom and Obiri Yeboah M/A Primary and Junior High in Amakom each had a nine-seater modern toilet facility.

The three projects were funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and the Responsiveness Factor Grant (RFG).

Good care

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of KMA, Sam Pyne, entreated the beneficiary communities to take good care of the facilities and to maintain them so they last long.

He said the facilities were to support the education of children in the metropolis and to ensure that children had uninterrupted access to education.

He said the toilet facilities, which also had water facilities, had been made disability friendly for easy access to pupils with mobility challenges.

“The KMA, under the Local Government Ministry, is committed to investing resources into making education accessible so that we can get optimum outcomes, and we urge all stakeholders, including school authorities, to do their best in ensuring that projects and infrastructure provided for schools are maintained at all times to serve their purpose,” he said.

Commendation

For his part, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Assenso-Boakye, commended the KMA for completing the Adumanu M/A school project, which he said was dear to his heart.

He said he was grateful to the chief of the community, Nana Kwame Frimpong Akowuah III, for showing particular interest in the project.

Nana Akowuah III also commended the KMA for completing the first phase of the one-storey building for the basic school and prayed that the second phase would commence soon to provide the residents with more school infrastructure.

He urged the building of a fence wall around the school to ward off intruders during school hours and also prevent squatters from using the classrooms for nefarious activities.