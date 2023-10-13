Inter ministerial committee formed to address Volta Dam spillage induced flooding

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Oct - 13 - 2023 , 17:52

The government has set up an inter-ministerial committee to help address havoc caused downstream by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Tracts of land and communities downstream the Akosombo and Kpong dams have been flooded.

This follows the second-stage spillage of the two dams used to generate about a third of Ghana’s electricity supply.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) started the controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams, both in the Eastern Region, from September 15, 2023 following excess water in both reservoirs due to appreciable levels of rainfall.

The spillage has affected almost all the communities along the lower Volta Basin, resulting in widespread power cuts in the affected communities.

The GRIDCo sub-station in Fievie, Sogakope, in the Volta Region, has been inundated with floods, leading to the shutting down of the station.

Committee

The committee headed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare would coordinate government's response to the spillage.

The other committee members include ministers from National Security, Interior, Defence, Energy, Finance, Local Government, Works and Housing, Roads and Highways, Environment, Sanitation, Lands and Natural Resources and Information.

Water level

The maximum level of water in the Akosombo Dam should be 276 feet. As of Thursday (Oct 12), the water level in the dam was 276.92 feet or 84.405 metres. Before the spillage, the level was 272.50 feet or 83.058 metres.

The VRA, has so far presented some relief items to people affected by the floods, while positioning officers in communities to always monitor and assess the situation for remedy since the start of the operation.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is also said to be assessing the damage for the necessary intervention.