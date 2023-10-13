Soldier under investigation for fraud found dead in guard room

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Oct - 13 - 2023 , 18:42

A soldier, who was under investigations for several cases of fraud, and had been arrested and placed in close custody in a guard room has been found hanging in a suspected suicide incident.

The soldier from the 48 Engineer Regiment was arrested on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at about 7:30 pm on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a defence civilian staff.

The Ghana Armed Forces in a press statement named the deceased as Lance Corporal Sapak Dickson.

His lifeless body was found in the unit's guard room on Friday morning, October 13, 2023 at 5:30 am.

The statement was signed and issued on Friday [Oct 13, 2023] by Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, the Director General of Public Relations at the Ghana Armed Forces.

"Preliminary investigative report indicates that the soldier who was under investigations for several cases of fraud, was placed in close custody on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defence Civilian Staff," the press statement said.

"A team from the Ghana Military Police and a CID personnel from Teshie Divisional Police Headquarters were dispatched to the scene for investigations," it added.

The body of the deceased soldier has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

"GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier" the statement signed and issued by Brigadier General E. Aggrey Quashie, the Director General of Public Relations at the Ghana Armed Forces said.

