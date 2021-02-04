Imprexions Eye Care opens new branch at Adjiringanor in Accra

The Chief Executive Officer of Imprexions Eye Care an eye care company based in Accra has has urged Ghanaians to take eye care treatment serious as the eye was one of the most important organs of the body that need constant attention.
According to him, treatment of the eye was one of the cardinal ways of ensuring the earlier detection of eye diseases.
He said most people in Ghana live for over 60 years without visiting any eye care centre.
“The eye is the most important sense and if you don’t have your eye there are a lot of things you cannot do."
“There are equally a lot of diseases that can make you even go blind so frequent visits to the eye clinic is very important,” he said.
He said in order to prevent any disease from affecting the eyes, it was important to at least visit the eye clinic at least once in a year.
Opening
He was speaking at the opening of the company’s new branch at Adjiringanor in Accra.
The branch is the second to be opened by the company after its first branch on the Michel Camp road in Accra.
He noted that the new branch was for the working class and that it would close after 6 p.m. to enable the company to serve those who were busy during the day.
He said the company had been in existence for over six years offering a variety of services including comprehensive eye examination, prescription of lenses and sale of designer frames.
“The opening of this branch means a lot to us and we are targeting the corporate class and we are here to serve that class of people,” he added
In-house services
He further noted that although the company had not migrated into the virtual platform, clients could book through the company’s website to be attended to in the comfort of their homes.