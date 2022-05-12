Immanuel Methodist women support Ga Sub-Urban communities

The Women’s Fellowship of the Immanuel Methodist Society in the Airport East Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana has extended a hand of support to three communities in the Ga Sub-Urban Circuit of the Northern Accra Diocese.
The Methodist Societies which benefitted from the charity, involving the presentation of clothes, chairs, assorted food items, beverages, shoes, stationery and soft drinks, were Ashifla, Otatein and Kojo Ashong.
Speaking on behalf of the Superintendent Minister of the Airport East Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, Very Rev. Dr Jacob French, the minister in charge of the Trinity Society, Very Rev. Patricia Cobblah, said the gesture was in response to the gospel in sharing what one has with others and caring for the less privileged.
She said the presentation was made by the Women’s Fellowship of the Immanuel Methodist Church in the Regimanuel Gray Estate as part of the Women’s Day celebration on behalf of the members of the Immanuel Methodist Society.
Speaking during the presentation, Dr French said “true religion is love towards one’s neighbour” and expressed the hope that the donation would go a long way to support the work of God and evangelism in the Ga Sub-Urban Circuits.
Mrs French, who played a key role in the mobilisation of items for the exercise, maintained that the gesture was also in tune with the objective of the fellowship to give priority to the work of God in diverse ways for His blessings.
The President of the Immanuel Methodist Women’s Fellowship, Esther Sersah-Johnson, for her part, said the fellowship had decided to provide aid to the deprived societies in the Ga Sub-Urban communities and in particular, the children, stressing that most of the items donated were meant for them.
She said that was the second time in six months that the fellowship had carried out such hospitality to the Ga Sub-Urban area.
Three communities
Receiving the donations, the Minister in charge of the three communities in the Ga Sub-Urban area, Rev. Enoch Agrada, commended the fellowship and the Immanuel Society for the kind gesture and expressed the hope that it would be replicated by other kind-hearted groups and organisations in and around the church.