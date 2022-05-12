Prudential Bank gives to 2 institutions

Prudential Bank Limited has donated assorted items worth GH¢10,000.00 to two institutions to support their humanitarian activities.
The beneficiaries are the Paidia Evangelism Ministry (PEM), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ, while giving the much-needed support to the less privileged in the country, and the Nana Saka Nkansah II School Complex, an orphanage located at Nkwanta, a farming community in the Asante Mampong municipality of the Ashanti Region.
Items donated
The items donated included bags of rice, cooking oil, assorted canned foods, milk, diapers, sanitary pads and detergents.
Presenting the items on behalf of the bank to the management of PEM, a staff member of the Marketing & Corporate Affairs Department, Jamilla Disu, expressed the bank's desire to provide relief to the less fortunate, particularly widows and orphans.
The bank, she said, was happy to partner with PEM to put smiles on the faces of the needy.
The Executive Director of PEM, Dorcas Akpey Kwahiah, and her team thanked PBL for the support.
In the second donation, the Adum Branch Manager of the bank, Thomas Dwomoh-Ameyaw, who presented the items to Nana Saka Nkansah II School Complex, said the donation demonstrated the bank's commitment to assisting the less fortunate in society.
The proprietress of the school, Nana Nkansah II, who received the items, expressed her profound gratitude to the bank.
She indicated further that the items would go a long way to help the children in the school.