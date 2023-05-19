IBM Petroleum Limited unveils Sankore Service Station in Ahafo Region

Kweku Zurek May - 19 - 2023 , 05:36

IBM Petroleum Limited has opened its first wholly-owned service station in Sankore, located in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.

The facility adds to the existing network of 64 fuel outlets nationwide.

The newly inaugurated station features a spacious yard equipped with modern materials, a lube bay, and a mart that caters to all vehicle needs.

Strategically positioned to serve customers in bustling business areas and surrounding communities, the station is designed with two pump islands, each equipped with two nozzles for dispensing Super and Diesel fuels.

During the grand opening ceremony, Michael Owusu Asiedu, the Managing Director of IBM Petroleum Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the infrastructure and emphasized the importance of working towards the company's vision and mission.

He stated, "I am extremely delighted to see this wonderful dream achieved in this area. The vision of the company has been a great source of motivation in putting up such a state-of-the-art service station at such a prime location."

Mr. Michael Owusu Asiedu also urged the community and neighbouring towns to patronize the fuel service station and take advantage of the comprehensive range of services it offers.

Prince Owusu Yeboah, the Marketing Director of the company, highlighted IBM Petroleum Limited's reputation for competitive pricing and the delivery of high-quality fuel, assuring customers of value for their money.

The sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of sales was attended by prominent individuals, including the Krontihene of Sankore, Nana Ankra, Chief Linguist Nana Kwarteng, Police District Commander ASP Gyan, officials from GNFS, and Assembly members.

IBM Petroleum Limited has received recognition for its achievements in the oil and gas industry. It was awarded the Best Growing Oil and Gas Company at the 2022 Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) in Accra. The company has steadily increased its market share, rising from 1.12% in 2020 to 1.41% in 2021 and 1.80% as of November 2022. In December 2021, IBM was listed among the top 10 performing OMCs by the NPA, ranking 16th. As of the second quarter of 2022, the company had climbed to the 11th position and currently holds the 10th spot as the best oil marketing company in Ghana.