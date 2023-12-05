High Court judges, registrars undergo training

Justice Agbenorsi Dec - 05 - 2023 , 06:57

The Judicial Service has held a one-day conference for supervising High Court judges, regional administrative officers and court registrars in the southern sector as part of efforts to remove barriers to effective justice delivery.

The conference forms part of efforts by the Chief Justice to enhance the administration of justice and ensure a responsive legal system that addresses the needs of citizens.

It was on the theme, "Building the Pillars of Justice in Coherence and Harmony".

It was spearheaded by the Judicial Training Institute (JTI).

There were presentations by some directors of the Judicial Service on identified areas of concern, followed by breakout sessions that addressed practical challenges in administrative/registry work such as execution, bails, letters of administration, preparation of warrants etc.

Conference

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, explained that the objective of the conference was to enhance the administration of justice by addressing relevant, practical models.

"Court registrars play a pivotal role in the justice delivery system and as quasi-judicial officers, it is important that they are informed, possess integrity and strong leadership skills".

The participants in the Judicial Service training

The conference, she said, was meant to engage participants in finding practical solutions to issues which worked against effective and efficient delivery of services to the public.

She added that the conference would help identify institutional and structural barriers that impinged on work at the registry level and in overall judicial administration.

Outcome

The outcome of the dialogue, she said, would ultimately form the basis for strategies and policy documents that would promote efficiency and effectiveness in court administration.

At the end of the conference, a communique on Achieving Coherence and Harmony, whiles Building the Pillars of Justice, was presented by Justice Dorothy Kingsley-Nyinah, a Justice of the High Court and Quality Assurance Manager of the Judicial Service.

A similar conference event is expected be held for supervising judges, regional administrators and registrars in the northern sector of Ghana.