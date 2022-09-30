Headteacher in court for cultivating marijuana

The headteacher of Tsrukpe-Zanukorpe Primary School in the Volta Region, Noble Agbenorto, has been arraigned before the Ho Circuit Court for allegedly cultivating marijuana on his farm.
His plea was not taken.
Presenting the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Noah Amuzu told the court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor that personnel of the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, acting on a tip-off, arrested the headteacher at Tsrukpe-Zanukorpe.
The accused then led the police to his farm, where it was found that he interspersed other crops with plants suspected to be cannabis, the court was told.
According to the prosecution, the police team uprooted the plants for dispatch to the Police Forensic Laboratory in Accra for testing.
Interrogation
During interrogation, Agbenorto, 43, admitted the offence and told the police that he was only cultivating the narcotic plant on a very small scale for health purposes and not for commercial purpose, the prosecution added.
The accused was granted bail in the sum of GH¢30,000, with two sureties.
However, he was unable to fulfil the bail conditions and was, subsequently, led into police custody.
Hearing continues on October 12.
In July this year, a joint security agencies operation led to the destruction of farmland cultivated with marijuana at Dodi-Asuboe in the Kadjebi District in the Oti Region.
The security team comprised the Kadjebi and Jasikan Districts Division of the Ghana Police Service and the Drug Law Enforcement at the Narcotic Control Commission of the Regional Headquarters in Oti.