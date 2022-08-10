"He's a smallboy, I am older than him" - Customs boss to Special Prosecutor

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, (RTD) has accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of an attempt to discredit him.
Addressing Senior Customs officers at a retreat in Kumasi, Colonel Damoah said the OSP had attempted to indite himself and the Deputy Commissioner of Operations of the GRA in an investigative report released this week.
He said the report about the Labianca Company Limited was a calculated attempt to dent his reputation and will fail.
"Anybody who has read that report very well would know that basis of that and luckily for me, God is always on my side. Before that report came, that person had made statement to some people who had come (to tell me that), he was going to publish something that will discredit me and he will do that and I even sent people to go and tell him that he's a small boy and I am older than him. I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me, it won't be easy for him".
"People have tried it, I have survived and this one too I will survive," Colonel Damoah said to rapturous applause.
According to him, the claims are being made by a disgruntled former staff of the GRA.
Col. Kwadwo Damoah alleged that the Special Prosecutor had targeted him because he blocked one Mr Akurugu from being seconded to the OSP.
He added that as long as he remains in the command he will ensure his officers are protected against intimidation.
More to follow...