Chief of Staff threatens to sue Editor of The Herald

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has given the Editor of The Herald, Larry Alans Dogbey, a 24 hour ultimatum to retract a publication accusing her of corruption at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).
Lawyer for the Chief of Staff, Gary Nimako Marfo of Marfo & Associates, in a letter addressed to Mr Dogbey indicated that the said publication was defamatory with criminal connotations.
“We are instructed to demand an immediate retraction and apology for the malicious and defamatory publication within twenty-four (24) hours upon receipt of this letter.
"Please be informed that we have our client’s firm instructions to commence legal proceedings against you to vindicate her grievances without further recourse to you should you fail to accede to our request within the period stated supra,” the letter dated Wednesday, August 10, 2022 stated.
Publication
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, The Herald published a story with the headline “More rot emerge from BOST with Chief of Staff Named again.”
The story alleged that an auction of some cars at BOST were halted by the Chief Staff with the cars allotted to politicians and sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at knockdown prices.
Auction took place
The letter from Lawyer Nimako stated that the said public auction that The Herald claimed never took place actually happened and was conducted by Manellis Mart Auctions with payments made to BOST.
“We wish to further state that the Notice of the Auction was published in the Daily Graphic, Friday, April 29, 2022 as follows “Auction Sale of Unserviceable Vehicles at BOST on 06/05/2022 at 10AM. It is needless to point out that the auction of the said unserviceable vehicles was a public auction sanctioned by the Public Procurement Authority.
"Regrettably, you did not see the need to verify the source of your information from official sources because of your desperate attempt to malign and tarnish the hard won reputation of our client,” the letter said.
The letter added that the said beneficiaries of the auctioned cars had nothing to do with political party affiliation.
“It is unfortunate that you sought to drag the name of the Chief of Staff into decisions that are either purely managerial or that of the Board of Directors of BOST “ the letter stated.
