Wurupong citizens build 16-seater public toilet for community

Citizens of Nkonya Wurupong in the Oti Region both home and abroad have built and inaugurated a 16-seater public toilet facility for the Wurupong community.
The Water Closet (WC) project which cost about GH¢350,000.00 was funded through levies of GH¢10 per residents and GH¢20 per non-residents, with corporate institutions such as the Volta River Authority (VRA) and Ghana EximBank (GEXIM), as well as opinion leaders of the community contributing handsomely in support.
Development Association
The toilet facility project was initiated by the Nkonya Wurupong Development Association.
Speaking to the media after inaugurating the facility, the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua M. Makubu commended the Nkonya Wurupong Development Association for setting the pace for development in the region.
He assured the community of his unflinching support in bringing more development projects to the area.
The Minister tasked members of the community to support government in its development efforts, saying that government cannot build all required development projects across the Country.
M. Makubu also promised the association six packs of ceiling fans and a jumbo-sized water storage tanks as his personal contribution and appreciation for a well-executed project, labeling the initiative as a pacesetter and a case study in self-help projects in the Oti Region.
The joy of the people, particularly the women and children, knew no bounds as Mr. Makubu cut the tape to inaugurate the facility.
Maintenance
The chairperson of the Nkonya Wurupong Development Association, Philip Dwamena-Boateng, a Water and Environmental Management Specialist who also doubles as the Chief Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited’s Accra West Region, of the Greater Accra Region, enjoined the citizens to use of the facility judiciously to prolong its lifespan.
He assured the chiefs that the development association would educate the people on the dos-and-don’ts in the usage of the facility.
The Omanhene of the Nkonya Wurupong Traditional Area, Nanai Kwadwo Asiakwa II, appealed to the Oti Regional Minister and the Regional Coordinating Council to assist the Wurupong Community in the areas of education, feeder roads from the town to the lakeside (Nsueam).
Nanai Asiakwa II, further commended the leadership of the Nkonya Wurupong Development Association for a job well executed.