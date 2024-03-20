Ghana Water Company to spill Weija dam

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Mar - 20 - 2024 , 11:12

Residents of Weija and its surrounding towns have been cautioned by the Ghana Water Limited (GWCL) to prepare towards an imminent spillage of the Weija dam in coming days.

This action is due to the increasing water levels of the dam as the rainy season sets in.

The GWCL in a statement dated March 7, 2024, sighted by Graphic Online, stressed the urgent need for the exercise in order to mitigate any potential risks to the dam and downstream lives.

“We would like to emphasize that the spillage would continue as long as the level of water in the dam keeps rising. This is to safeguard the dam from any possible collapse,” the statement indicated.

GWCL also indicated that continual monitoring and spillage will persist until the dam's water level stabilises to avert any potential collapse.

The GWCL further indicated that the spillage rate would be determined by the water inflow, expressing "regret for any inconvenience that may arise" due to the exercise.

Attached below is the press statement by Ghana Water Company Limited:

THRO: GENERAL MANAGER (OPS.),

GHANA WATER LIMITED,

HEAD OFFICE, ACCRA.

Dear Sir

SPILLING OF EXCESS WATER EROM THE WEIJA DAM

This is to inform you that with the onset of the rains, the Weija Dam is gradually experiencing a rise in its water level and failure to commence immediate spilling may result in endangering lives and properties.

Even though we intend to start the spillage at a very low rate to minimize its effect downstream, the actual rate would be determined by the inflow of water into the dam.

We would like to emphasize that the spillage would continue as long as the level of water in the dam keeps rising. This is to safeguard the dam from any possible collapse.

We wish finally to express our regret for any inconvenience that may arise.

Yours faithfully,