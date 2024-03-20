Military helicopter crash-landing incident won’t affect our operations – Ghana Gas

Gertrude Ankah Mar - 20 - 2024 , 10:57

The Ghana Gas Company says the emergency landing of Ghana Air Force helicopter with registration number GHF 696 on Tuesday, March 19, at Bonsukrom in the Western Region will not affect their operations.

The company has therefore urged residents of Bonsukrom and the operational staff of the company to remain calm.

"While assuring members of the public and our operational staff at Atuabo to remain calm, we want to assure the general public that the incident will not affect our operations”, a statement signed on March 19 by the Head of Corporate Communications of the company, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu said.

He said the emergency landing occurred as a result of bad weather condition.

“The Ghana Airforce emergency response was activated earlier today during a routine inspection of our onshore and offshore gas pipeline right of way. On board were 14 Ghana Gas personnel, six Airforce crew members and 1 other service provider”.

According to him, “ there were no fatalities, all passengers on board have been accounted for. However, crew members are currently undergoing routine medical checkup”.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a separate statement on the incident confirmed that a Ghana Air Force helicopter with registration number GHF 696 at about 12:30 hours on Tuesday 19 March 2024 made an emergency landing within the general areas of Bonsukrom near Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region.

The statement signed by the Director General in charge of Public Relations of the Air Force, Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quarshie, said there were 21 passengers on board, made up of staff of the Ghana National Gas Company and aircrew.

He said the people onboard were conducting a routine offshore powerline inspection of the Atuabo gas plant when the incident occurred around 12:30 pm.

“All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities. However, they have been evacuated and are currently undergoing routine medical checkup,” Brigadier General Aggrey-Quarshie added.

