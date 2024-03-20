Vandalised pylons causing power outages in Ashanti region - ECG

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Mar - 20 - 2024 , 10:51

The Ashanti Regional office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed power outages in some parts of the region to the vandalisation of the company's pylons at Ejisu.

A number of communities in the region, including Bekwai, Awiankwanta, Kumawu, Antoakrom, Manso Nkwanta, Jacobu Samfo-Aduam, Onwe, Besease, Asotwe, Abankro, Baworo, and its surrounding areas are experiencing power outages due to the vandalised pylons.

The ECG in a statement on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, said management was working on the situation to restore power supply to the affected areas.

"ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our engineers are working assiduously to rectify the challenge and restore supply," the statement indicated.

