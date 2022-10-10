GWCL assures industrial, commercial clients of regular water supply

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has assured industries in Tema of constant supply of water despite the relatively lower tariff increment as opposed to the company’s initial demand.
The Deputy Managing Director of the company in charge of Finance and Administration, Remy Bonpira Puoru, gave the assurance at a stakeholders' meeting with representatives of industrial and commercial water users in Tema ahead of the implementation of the new tariffs.
The meeting offered GWCL a platform to engage its major clients about their implementation of the new utility tariffs and to avail their staff of the opportunity to assist in resolving challenges that consumers may experience.
The meeting was attended by commercial water users in the industrial enclave of Tema, Kpone and neighbouring areas.
The GWCL had asked for an increase in water tariff of 334 per cent, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) approved an increase of 21.55 per cent.
That notwithstanding, Mr Puoru said, the GWCL was committed to deliver quality service to industries to ensure value for money.
Challenges
Mr Puoru said the cost of electricity, increased volume/cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana cedi-US dollar exchange rate dynamics, operational and maintenance of service delivery logistics, salary, as well as financial viability of GWCL, were among factors that necessitated GWCL’s demand for higher rates.
He said the GWCL was ready to meet the demands of its customers, adding that in its quest to deliver quality services to customers, the company would continue to consult with their stakeholders to improve services.
Relationships
The Chief Manager in charge of Corporate Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Michael Botse-Baidoo, said leadership of the company would continue to visit selected customers to learn of their challenges and enhance the company’s relationship with its major customers.
This, he explained, would enable the GWCL to develop tailor-made responses and help in the growth of the organisation.
The Tema Regional Chief Manager of GWCL, Amidu Musah, said the industrial and commercial water users in Tema contribute about 80 per cent of the revenue of the company.
Service challenges
Some of the participants raised concerns about the quality of service delivered by the GWCL, and appealed to the management to take steps to improve water supply to meet their demands.
These challenges, they mentioned, included billing, metering, and leakages.
Responding, Mr Botse-Baidoo said GWCL had deployed an App which offered customers the opportunity to report all complaints and to monitor the progress of the complaint, make payments at their convenience, and to generate their bills and statements, and urged consumers to make use of the technology.
