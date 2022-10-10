GOIL donates hospital beds to Asuom Health Centre

The state oil marketing company, GOIL Plc, has donated 10 multi-purpose hospital beds, valued at over GH¢40,000, to the Asuom Health Centre at Asuom in the Kwaebibirem municipality in the Eastern Region.
Making the presentation, the Public Relations Manager of GOIL, Robert Kyere, said the company received a distress request for hospital beds from two natives of Asuom, namely, Oheneba Charles and Maxwell Atuanor Dwirah, who had been public relations consultants for GOIL for over 10 years.
“Due to the good working relations these two personalities have with GOIL, the Group Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of GOIL, Kwame Osei Prempeh, did not have any difficulty approving their request, hence the donation of these multi-purpose hospital beds to enhance healthcare delivery at Asuom and adjoining communities,” he explained.
Gesture
Receiving the beds on behalf of the health centre, the Asuomhene, Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng II, expressed appreciation to GOIL for the gesture, saying the Asuom Health Centre had been in dire need of beds.
He thanked Mr Prempeh and the two applicants — Oheneba Charles and Mr Dwirah — for their thoughtfulness and appealed to GOIL for more help for the people.
He also appealed to individuals, particularly natives of Asuom, and corporate bodies to go to the aid of the health centre and the development of Asuom in general.
Present at the presentation ceremony were the Medical Assistant of the Asuom Health Centre, Kwasi Ansah Antwi Boasiako; the Asuom Mintahene, Osabarima Baah Ntiku; the Health Committee Chairperson, Sabina Jones, and some assembly members of Asuom.