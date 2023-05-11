GTS Drilling, 2 others support orthopaedic centre

Daily Graphic May - 11 - 2023 , 07:29

A mining services company, GTS Drilling Ghana, and two other organisations have presented medical equipment, assistive devices and consumables to children at the Orthopaedic Training Centre (OTC) at Adoagyiri, Nsawam, in the Eastern Region.

GTS Drilling Ghana, in partnership with the Rotary Club International and the Wheelchair for Kids (WFK) of Australia, presented quantities of 22 different items worth more than $31,000 (about GH¢370,000) to the centre to advance the cause of children with disability.

Joining the donors to present the items were the wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, and the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones.

After making the presentation, Mrs Bawumia and Ms Owen-Jones also interacted with the children to encourage and motivate them.

Items

The items included 24 children’s wheelchairs, 24 dual desks and 48 chairs; hospital beds, mattresses, 30 sets of crutches and transfer trolleys.

Others are office chairs and desks, examination couches, office equipment, cartons of surgical masks, gowns and scrubs, gloves, orthotics and other consumables.

In a brief address, Mrs Bawumia stressed the need to identify new approaches to supporting people with disability.

She explained that a sizeable proportion of the global population suffered from various forms of disability, hence the need to work together to achieve an equitable society.

"About 16 per cent of the world population experiences disability, and there is a need to identify new approaches to support disabled persons,” Mrs Bawumia said.

She commended the donors for their gesture which would no doubt support both the centre and the beneficiary children.

"I will like to commend GTS Drilling, Wheelchair for Kids, the Australian High Commission in Ghana and Rotary International for working tirelessly to make this presentation possible," she said.

Support for PWDs

Ms Owen-Jones emphasised the need to support persons with disabilities (PWDs) to develop their full potential.

“We recognise that given favourable systems, support and improved services, people with disabilities can make enormous contributions to development.

This is why we are so pleased to be able to support this initiative, which aims to improve service delivery and the lives of people with disabilities,” she said.

“I want to thank Dave Harper and his team at GTS Drilling for their immense effort in making this presentation possible and for their commitment to helping the vulnerable,” the High Commissioner stated.

The Human Resources Manager for GTS Drilling, Iddi Baah-Kurey, observed that the company, since its inception in Ghana, had been extending various forms of support to the community.

He expressed his company’s privilege of facilitating the transportation of the wheelchairs and orthopaedic medical equipment from Australia to support

Ghanaian children.

The Director at the OTC, Elizabeth Newman, expressed appreciation to the Australian High Commissioner and the other partners for their support.

“This equipment will support the services we are able to provide to children and adults who come to our centre for recovery and rehabilitation with our physiotherapy and other services.