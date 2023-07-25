GRNMA inaugurates 10th secretariat in Upper East

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jul - 25 - 2023 , 07:54

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has inaugurated a new regional secretariat and guest house at Pusu-Namongo in the Talensi District in the Upper East Region.

The state-of-the-art facility is the 10th secretariat constructed by the association across its 10 administrative regions in the country with funding sourced from a levy paid by members of the association.

The one-storey structure has 24 self-contained executive appartments fitted with air conditioners, close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for security purposes, free WIFI.

The facility also has a car park, restaurant, laundry and a 500 capacity conference hall, among others.

At the event, the President of the GRNMA, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, said when the new leadership took over in January 2020, the project had already taken off but was unfortunately fraught with challenges which needed to be resolved.

The new Upper East Regional Secretariat and Guest House

She noted that the leadership did their best and were looking forward to completing the project in a year, but things did not turn out the way they expected leading to the undue delay in the completion of the facility.

She said nurses and midwives contributed greatly to healthcare delivery in the areas of clinical practice, education, research, public health and rehabilitation, administration and management, among others,

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, Thomas Lambon, said at long last the disability-friendly secretariat and guest house had been completed and members of the association in the region could heave a sigh of relief.

He acknowledged the contributions and dedication of past and present leaders of the association for the unprecedented achievement and further expressed gratitude to the national leadership for their support as well.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Thomas Wuni Duanab, charged the management of the facility to pay careful attention to the documentation of guests who would lodge in the guest house, saying “ we are in a region which borders Burkina Faso where suspected terrorists may attempt to run into the region”.

The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, who chaired the occasion, advised nurses and midwives to always exhibit positive attitudes in their facilities in order to offer the best of health care to patients.