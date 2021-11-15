Goil bulk vehicle drivers declare zero accidents

A six-week refresher training programme for over 600 Goil Company Limited Bulk Road Vehicle Operators (BRVs) has ended in Accra.
The training programme which was facilitated by Top-Tech Ghana Limited, a Transport and Logistics Management Consulting Company, was attended by GOIL’s BRV operators ( drivers) countrywide.
The participants were taken through safe driving techniques including road markings and signs, safety management, vehicle fire awareness, vehicle tyre management, driver fatigue management and speed management.
Other areas covered were managing risks, proper preparation and thorough technical understanding of basic driving and recovery techniques.
Importance of training
The Head of Operations at Goil, Mr Denis Amui, said the company would continue to offer training to its drivers to enable them to deliver exceptional service and discharge products in a safe manner.
He advised the drivers to constantly take their vehicles for routine maintenance.
Declaration
A declaration of Zero Tolerance for Accident by the company was fully supported by all the BRV drivers.
The drivers were also presented with certificates of participations.