CSR awards: World Vision wins best NGO

Chris Nunoo Nov - 10 - 2023 , 11:16

The Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), West Africa, has conferred on World Vision Ghana, the Best Corporate Social Responsibility NGO in Ghana award.

World Vision Ghana also won the CSR award for the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) partnership on its Unlock Literacy Programme.

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organisation dedicated to working with children, families and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice.

The NGO serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender and has been working in all regions of Ghana for the past 44 years.

At a ceremony in Accra, World Vision Ghana was lauded for implementing its Livelihood Improvement and Family Empowerment (LIFE) programmes which paved the way for 290 new savings for transformation groups.

The groups comprised 4, 293 females and 1,840 males out of which it cared for 15, 394 children.

Water and sanitation

On Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programmes, the NGO’s works benefited 85,200 people within 77 communities, which had been certified for their open defecation free status and 56,492 people who gained access to improved household sanitation facilities.

The award was also in recognition of WVG’S implementation of Health, Environment and Wellness (HEAL) which also helped to increase protection for a million vulnerable girls and boys.

The Centre for CSR West Africa’s annual awards was organised with support from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and JICA to recognise reputable organisations that were making significant contributions towards the attainment of the SDGs.

The Board Chairman of World Vision, Baafour Otu-Boateng, who received the award, said World Vision Ghana was recognised by the government for its immense contributions to the fight against COVID-19.