Court to hear Cecilia Dapaah's injunction application against OSP on Monday

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Nov - 10 - 2023 , 11:07

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court will on Monday (November 15) hear an injunction application against the Office of the Special Prosecutor filed by the immediate past Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Ms Dapaah who is fighting the OSP against the seizure of her assets wants the Human Rights Court to temporarily stop the OSP from confiscating her assets or interfering with her rights until the final determination of her judicial review application seeking orders to prohibit the OSP from investigating her and to release her assets.

It is the case of the former Minister that she will suffer irreparable hardship if the OSP is not restrained from further confiscating her assets.

“In the ultimate interest of justice and fairness, we would pray this Honourable Court to balance the scales of justice evenly by restraining the Respondent,” the statement of case accompanying the motion for injunction stated.

Background

The OSP commenced investigation on Ms Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

That was after police prosecutors had arraigned the househelps of Ms Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, for allegedly stealing money and items worth millions of Ghana cedis from the couple's residence at Abelemkpe in Accra.