A.M.E Zion Church supports flooded southern Volta communities

Benjamin Xornam Glover Nov - 07 - 2023 , 06:53

The Africa Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church has extended its humanitarian gestures to other flood-hit communities in the southern part of the Volta Region.

The church yesterday presented relief items to affected communities, including Agbozume in the Ketu Municipality, Seva, Havedzi and Horvi in the Keta Municipality.

The plight of the flood victims in the southern part of the Volta Region appears to have been forgotten in the national drive to offer relief to flood victims.

The gesture from A.M.E. Zion Church follows an earlier humanitarian gesture extended to the Fiaxor community last week in the Anlo District in the Volta Region.

Items

The church presented 80 bags of 25-kilogramme (Kg) rice, six maxi bags of maize, eight maxi bags of gari, 20 cartons of cooking oil, 20 cartons of mackerel, 145 crates of eggs, as well as bales of clothing, worth GH¢125,000 to the affected communities.

The Chairman of the Presiding Elder Council of the East Ghana Conference, Rev. Felix Ernest Kwaku Dodor, presented the items on behalf of the Bishop of the church in charge of the Western West Africa Area of the A.M.E Zion Church, Rt Rev. Dr Hilliard Kwashie Dela Dogbe yesterday.

He said the church was touched by the plight of the people, especially the women and children, hence the intervention.

Rev. Dodor said the disaster required the church to come together to support the flood victims, irrespective of whether they were members of the church or not.

He extended the sympathies of the church to the families and communities that had been impacted by the floods.

The Chairman of the Presiding Elder Council of the East Ghana Conference expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to resolve the challenges that had been occasioned by the floods.

He commended members of the church, both home and abroad, for rallying to the aid of the affected persons.

The Resident Minister of the Ebenezer Society of the church at Agbozume, Rev. Wisdom Doyibor, said the community had suffered flooding since May this year due to heavy rains and the impact continued to linger on.

Potable water

The Dumega of Seva, Atsu Amesey, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the AME Zion Church for the intervention.

Meanwhile, residents at Seva have bemoaned the lack of potable water.

A resident, Robert Aglago, said the lack of potable water in the area had compelled women and children to walk long distances sometimes to Abor to fetch water despite numerous requests to the government to come to their aid.

He said their plight had been compounded by the recent floods which had also destroyed the access road from Anyako to Seva.

Another community member, Rita Akotey, said the situation had affected every aspect of their lives, adding that the lack of potable water had affected health and education as their children could not get water to bath in the morning before going to school.

She said the only access to potable water was for the townfolks to contribute money to purchase water which was stored in water tanks.

Ms Akotey appealed for boreholes to be constructed for the community to address their needs.