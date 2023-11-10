54 Doctors, nurses graduate from Family Health University College

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Nov - 10 - 2023 , 06:53

Ghana’s first private medical training university, Family Health University College (FHUC,) has graduated 54 students from its medical school.

They were awarded the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) degree at the institution’s ninth graduation ceremony held in Accra yesterday.

Also at the ceremony, 40 students were conferred with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Nursing, while 75 were conferred with BSc in Midwifery.

In addition, 50 graduated as Nursing Assistants from the university’s nursing and midwifery school, the Family Health Nursing and Midwifery School (FHNMS).

Eight students from both schools received special awards in various courses for outstanding academic performances.

A Renowned Physician, Professor Timothy R. B Johnson, urged the new healthcare practitioners to always adhere to the tenets and spirit of their oath as caregivers.

That, he said, was because the privilege that went with the professional standing, as healthcare professionals in the country, was a privilege that carried immense responsibility.

“You have professional, ethical and moral responsibilities so from today onwards, your patients and the care of your patients will become your first priority,” Prof. Johnson, who is the Chief Mentor of the institution, stressed.

Willingness to serve

The President of the FHUC, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, charged the freshly graduated healthcare professionals to be willing to serve anywhere, particularly in rural and deprived areas, because it would build their capacity for their professional development to help them make the world a better place.

“Remember, the health sector, especially the Ghanaian health sector, needs your services more than ever.

A cross-section of the graduates. Pictures: ESTHER ADJORKOR ADJEI

Remain resolute in the pursuit of your dreams and never see this graduation as an end in itself, but rather as a means to climb higher on the ladder of excellence,” he advised.

Prof. Kwawukume further encouraged them to work with other people to create innovative and lasting solutions that will serve future generations, and added that they should never be tired of trying again even if at first they did not succeed.

The Valedictorian of the FHMS Class of 2023, Natalie Osei, urged her fellow doctors to always remain dedicated, work hard and continue striving for excellence and self-improvement because they were privileged to care for patients and must do so wholeheartedly with diligence and humility.

“This career path is long and hard but together, we possess the ability to lessen each other's burdens, positively impact our patients' lives and influence the direction of health care in Ghana and also the world at large,” she stressed.

The Valedictorian of the FHNMS Class of 2023, Laura Doe, urged her mates not to see their graduation as the end but rather as a stepping stone in their educational pursuits, because success was not just a one-time event.

“Let us make God our priority, humility our finest attire, as we embrace the next chapter of our lives.

May He be glorified in all we do, and may we never forget our humble beginnings. In the end, fellow graduates, we will celebrate our future achievements,” she added.